Citigroup to fire employees who don't comply with vaccine mandate

January 7, 2022

Citigroup has told its workforce that employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don't have an exemption will be fired.Employees with the New York-based investment bank will be placed on unpaid leave if they don’t comply with the companywide mandate by Jan. 14, with their employment being terminated at the end of the month. Employees are allowed to apply for religious or medical exemptions.



