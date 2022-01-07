DA: Teacher fearing exposure to COVID-19 places 13-year-old son in trunk of car while driving to testing site

January 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

HOUSTON – A mother has been charged after her 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of her car at a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Sarah Beam has been charged with endangering a child. Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said a warrant has been issued for her arrest. According to court documents, on Jan. 3, Beam pulled into the drive-thru testing site located at 11355 Falcon Road in northwest Harris County, when a witness reported hearing something in the trunk. The witness said when Beam unlatched the trunk, the boy was found...



Read More...