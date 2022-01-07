Department Of Health Tells Citizens Not To Workout, Eat Healthy, Or Save Money – “Vaccinate” Kids Instead

January 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Since the beginning of the pandemic, once the experts realized that comorbidities like obesity were a massive contributor to complications from COVID-19, lots of folks have began advocating for people to improve their health through diet and exercise. But not the government. Despite the CDC admitting that obesity triples the risk of hospitalization and drastically increases the …



Read More...