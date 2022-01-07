‘God Sees Everything’: Novak Djokovic Sends Message from Australian Migrant Facility as Protests Grow

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The family of tennis champion Novak Djokovic read a statement from the player at a press conference on Thursday in his native Belgrade, Serbia, delivered from captivity in a migrant facility in Australia.Australian authorities apprehended Djokovic upon arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday to prepare to compete in the Australian Open, one of the four top tournaments in professional tennis. Djokovic had published a social media post before getting on his flight to the country stating that he had received an “exemption” from the country’s onerous coronavirus vaccine requirements that would allow him to partake without being vaccinated. Upon landing, however,...



