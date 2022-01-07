Hunters Kill 20 Yellowstone Wolves That Roamed Out of Park

January 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly first raised concerns last September about wolves dying near the park borderTwenty of Yellowstone National Park's renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials. Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming. Park officials said in a statement to AP that the...



