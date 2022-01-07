Maltese Archbishop Apologizes After Priest Says Being Gay ‘Worse Than Being Possessed’

A Catholic priest in Malta is under fire for what his archbishop called “inflammatory and hurtful comments” against gay people. In a post on Facebook, Father David Muscat said that being gay is worse than being “possessed”. He was forced by the archdiocese of Malta to delete the post, which had caused uproar in the European island nation. In a televised homily on Thursday night, Archbishop Charles Scicluna apologized in the name of the Church, while the archdiocese released a statement saying that a formal warning against the priest had been issued. He was also instructed to stop using hurtful...



