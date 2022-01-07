Maricopa County Releases “Analysis Of The Senate Inquiry” – Admits To Double-Counted Ballots And Double Voting

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Yesterday, Maricopa County released a 93-page response to the Arizona Senate audit.The auditors identified hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots. They discovered internet connectivity on the Elections Management Server, deleted elections files, and several more election law violations. The County denied every claim, but they finally admitted, a year after the election, to double voting and double-counted ballots.All evidence from the Senate audit was delivered to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Arizona voters are still waiting for justice.



