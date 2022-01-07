'Mattress Mack' bets $1.2 million on Alabama Crimson Tide against Georgia Bulldogs in College Football Playoff National Championship

January 7, 2022

"Mattress Mack," also known as Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, has placed a $1.2 million bet on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (+125) to defeat the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship (Jan. 10, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Should he win the bet, placed through Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale would win $1.5 million. Mattress Mack said Georgia (-3) being listed as an early favorite got his attention and created a promotion at his stores tied to Alabama.



