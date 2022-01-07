Orthodox Christian Christmas: Russia, Ukraine, Serbia among countries celebrating on January 7

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In some Eastern European and Middle Eastern countries, Christmas is officially celebrated on January 7. That is because numerous Orthodox Christian churches follow the Julian calendar for religious celebrations. The Julian calendar runs 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar, the standard international calendar in use today. The Julian calendar took effect under the reign of Julius Caesar in 45BC. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII created a new calendar to correct the discrepancy between calendar time and calculated astronomical time. It became known as the Gregorian calendar. But to begin with, only Catholic countries adopted the changes and Orthodox Christian countries...



Read More...