Republicans Must Fight for Freelancers in 2022

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican candidates can win in November if they prioritize important issues. Chief among them are supporting the freelance economy and opposing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The GOP can appeal to disaffected independents and Democrats who feel voiceless without moderating their conservative beliefs. Here in Virginia, freelancers and their allies, alike, are making their voices heard by opposing bad bills. If Republicans want to win, they should join the fight for freelancers now. The Current Status of Freelancing in AmericaFreelancing is pro-family, pro-freedom, pro-free market— the very essence of conservatism. Men and women who freelance better prioritize...



Read More...