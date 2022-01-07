SCOTUS Hears VAXX-Mandate Arguments: Video and Commentaries
January 7, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the OSHA Covid-19 vaccine mandates being pushed by Joe Biden. Here’s the video with commentary below.
Updates and Commentary:
- Liberal Justices Argue That COVID Vaccines Prevent Disease, Ignoring Data in Hearings
- Supreme Court Justices Spew ‘Shocking’ Misinformation During Arguments on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate
- Vaccine Mandate Arguments in the Supreme Court — Plus, Leftists Find Misplaced Irony That One of the Lawyers Has COVID
- SCOTUS Weighs Biden Vax Mandates Affecting More than 80M
The post SCOTUS Hears VAXX-Mandate Arguments: Video and Commentaries appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments