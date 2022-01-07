The Dark History Of Pfizer’s Paxlovid & What You Need To Know About Its Dangers

January 7, 2022 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

In the first of the three part series, Pfizer’s PAXLOVID May Prove Dangerous, Buyer Beware, a brief look was taken at the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization letter, what PAXLOVID is, and some issues surrounding the regime. This will focus on the historical context of how PAXLOVID may have come into play. In …



Read More...