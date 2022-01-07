The Freedom Fighters That Are Put Up Are Not A Threat To The Establishment, They Are The Establishment! (Video)

January 7, 2022 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him.” – Albert Pike 33rd Degree Mason Just last week, I highlighted Marjorie Taylor Greene, you know, the self-proclaimed freedom fighter standing in the gap between freedom and tyranny-while fleecing her constituents financially. At least that is how she is attempting to sell herself (To them …



Read More...