The Oral Arguments on Biden's Vaccine Mandate Were a Total Disaster

January 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard arguments about the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates for private companies with more than 100 employees. In September 2021, Biden tasked OSHA with implementing and enforcing the mandates. In the time since, the administration has been sued by multiple parties. During questioning, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor made a number of false statements about the vaccine's ability to prevent transmission of the virus. While it may protect against death or hospitalization, the vaccine does not prevent transmission. "They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death...



Read More...