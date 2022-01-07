'What the f*** did I just hit?': Shocking moment Russian hunter-killer submarine crashed into Royal Navy warship that was stalking it in the Arctic Circle

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Royal Navy has admitted one of its warships collided with a Russian hunter-killer submarine in the north Atlantic in what is believed to be the first collision between Russian and British vessels since the Cold War. The Russian submarine was lurking 200 miles north of Scotland in 'late 2020' when the crew of HMS Northumberland was dispatched on a 48-hour mission to hunt it down amid fears it would try to tap into or cut undersea cables essential for communication and the internet. The Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate sailed into the region where the sub was believed to...



