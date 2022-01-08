3 cats, 1 Vitamix blender box lead to epic struggle and a couple’s odd plea for help

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This epic struggle involves three cats and one Vitamix box, according to Nikii and Jessica Gerson-Neeves of Victoria, British Columbia. The cats — named Max, “George, Destroyer of Worlds” and Lando Calrissian — each want the box for themselves and are defying anyone who tries to to open it. A cold war is ongoing in the couple’s kitchen, with the cats keeping the box under 24-hour guard. This includes staring at it, pacing round it, sitting on top of it and threatening to fight each other over it. Meanwhile, the Vitamix blender is still trapped inside, Jessica Gerson-Neeves wrote in...



Read More...