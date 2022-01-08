Another Disaster: U.S. Economy Added Just 199,000 Jobs in December

"The U.S. economy added just 199,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent. Economists had forecast 422,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, although this week’s report on private payrolls from ADP indicating that the private sector added 807,000 jobs had created some anticipation that the official figure would be higher than the consensus forecast. ..."



