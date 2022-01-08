Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love' at memorial service

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden, former President Barack Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his long-time colleague in the Senate, as both a decades-long partnership in public service and a close brotherhood.



Read More...