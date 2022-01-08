Bill Filed In Washington Would Authorize ‘Strike Force’ To ‘Involuntarily Detain’ Unvaccinated Families: ‘They Have Already Set Up The Internment Camps’

January 8, 2022

The Washington State Legislature is slated to vote on a measure that will authorize the involuntary detainment of residents as young as 5 years old in “Covid-19 concentration camps, for failing to comply with the state’s experimental vaccine mandate. If passed, WAC 246-100 will allow local health officers at “his other sole discretion” to “issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine.” Health officers are required to provide documentation proving unvaccinated residents subject to detention have denied “requests for medical examination, testing, treatment, counseling, vaccination, decontamination...



