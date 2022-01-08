Black Panther Defense Minister Leaves Congress to Spend More Time With His Hate Group
January 8, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYAfter the last of the old Senate Democrat Klansmen rode off into the sunset, it’s the turn of the longest serving former official of a racist hate group to throw his own retirement party. Rep. Bobby Rush, the former Deputy Minister of Defense for the Black Panthers, announced that he’s joining his fellow Democrats fleeing …
