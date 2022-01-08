The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Black Panther Defense Minister Leaves Congress to Spend More Time With His Hate Group

January 8, 2022   |   Tags: ,
After the last of the old Senate Democrat Klansmen rode off into the sunset, it’s the turn of the longest serving former official of a racist hate group to throw his own retirement party. Rep. Bobby Rush, the former Deputy Minister of Defense for the Black Panthers, announced that he’s joining his fellow Democrats fleeing …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x