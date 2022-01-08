Black-White Unemployment Gap Soars as Black Unemployment Rate Jumps

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"The United States saw the widest gap in unemployment rates for African Americans and whites in years at the conclusion of the first year of Biden’s presidency, underscoring an uneven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the Biden administration’s failure to meet its promises to foster racial equity in the economy. The jobless rates for whites fell half a percentage point to 3.2 percent, while the rate for blacks rose from 6.7 percent to 7.1 percent, according to data released by the Labor Department on Friday. ..."



Read More...