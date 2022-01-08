Blue States Lead in Daily Average of Coronavirus Cases per Capita

Blue states currently lead the U.S. in the daily average of coronavirus cases per capita, according to Saturday’s data. According to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington, DC, lead the U.S. in the daily average of coronavirus cases per capita. Rhode Island currently stands at 413 per 100,000, followed by New York with 362 and New Jersey with 351.



