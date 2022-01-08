The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cambridge Study Now Promotes “Authoritarianism” To Fight “Climate Change”

January 8, 2022   |   Tags:
The climate changes all the time, but it is always balanced.  At times in history it has grown hot and then cold, there have been winds, hurricanes and tornadoes, but they are all controlled by the Creator (Genesis 9:14-16; 1 Kings 8:35-36; Job 5:10; 26:8-9; 28:25-27; 37:1-18; 38:22-30; Psalm 135:7; Matthew 8:26-27; James 5:17-18). Still, …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x