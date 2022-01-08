Cambridge Study Now Promotes “Authoritarianism” To Fight “Climate Change”
January 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYThe climate changes all the time, but it is always balanced. At times in history it has grown hot and then cold, there have been winds, hurricanes and tornadoes, but they are all controlled by the Creator (Genesis 9:14-16; 1 Kings 8:35-36; Job 5:10; 26:8-9; 28:25-27; 37:1-18; 38:22-30; Psalm 135:7; Matthew 8:26-27; James 5:17-18). Still, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments