“Every Shot, I Can’t Breathe” – Fully Vaccinated Tennis Star Nikoloz Basilashivili Drops Out of Sydney Cup Due to Breathing Difficulties ( VIDEO)

January 8, 2022

Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili was forced to drop out of the Sydney Cup due to breathing difficulties and needing treatment from a doctor during his singles match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 29-year-old and World’s no. 22 tennis player had to end his ATP Cup match early due to breathing difficulties on Wednesday. A doctor and physiotherapist attended Basilashvili while sitting with his team.



