Hank Aaron Laid to Rest at Permanent Gravesite in Atlanta

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Wednesday, Aaron was laid to rest at a permanent gravesite in the historic South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.It's been nearly a year since baseball legend and Braves Hall of Famer Henry "Hank" Aaron passed away at the age of 86. On Wednesday, Aaron was laid to rest at a permanent gravesite in the historic South-View Cemetery in Atlanta. He has been kept in a temporary crypt at the cemetery until his final resting place was finished. The baseball legend began his career in the major leagues at 20 years old with the Milwaukee Braves. Known by the Baseball Hall of...



