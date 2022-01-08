Hockey Diversity Alliance unveils #TapeOutHate anti-racism campaign

The Hockey Diversity Alliance hopes an attention-grabbing video and a campaign involving hockey tape bolsters its mission to eradicate racism in the sport. The HDA, made up of current and former hockey players of color, has partnered with Budweiser Canada to launch "#TapeOutHate," a campaign that will feature rolls of hockey tape available for purchase with "racism has no place in hockey" written on the tape.



