Iowa OSHA says it will not enforce vaccine mandate, regardless of court decision

January 8, 2022

DES MOINES (KWWL) - Iowa OSHA, the body that regulates workplace safety in our state, has said it will not enforce the federal vaccine mandate, regardless of what the Supreme Court decides. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday regarding the Emergency Temporary Standard for all employers with over 100 employees to either be vaccinated or do regular COVID-19 testing. President Biden announced the plan in September but it has been slow to take hold due to several legal challenges.



