John Roberts questions administration's concession COVID mandate is a 'work-around' Supreme Court's majority's questions lean away from Biden's demands

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday cited the Biden administration's admission that his COVID mandate for Americans is a "work-around," a path that essentially goes around what the law would require or allow. His comments came as the six-member majority of the court that appear to be more conservative hinted about their decision in the pending case that challenges Joe Biden's demands that health care workers, and workers at large companies, can be forced to accept the experimental COVID shots. Fox News noted that the justices seemed "split along ideological lines on vaccine requirements affecting nearly 100 million...



Read More...