Judge Gives FDA 8 Months to Release Pfizer Vaccine Data After Agency Requested 75 Years

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release Pfizer vaccine data within approximately eight months after the agency had asked for 75 years to fully comply with an extensive public records request. President Donald Trump appointee Judge Mark Pittman ordered the agency to produce 12,000 pages of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency’s (PHMPT) request by January 31, 2022, followed by 55,000 pages every 30 days. The first round is due by March 1, 2022. Pittman wrote in part: “Open government is fundamentally an American issue”—it is neither a Republican nor a...



