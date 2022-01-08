Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remarkArchbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta issued a formal warning against a controversial local priest who posted a homophobic remark on Facebook.In a statement released Jan. 6, the Archdiocese of Malta confirmed that Archbishop Scicluna issued the warning, known as a penal precept, against Father David Muscat, ordering him "to cease making inflammatory and hurtful comments in public forums or face prohibition from exercising his ministry in public.""The archbishop instructed Father David Muscat to delete a Facebook post, in which the priest claimed that being gay was worse than being possessed, and not to use...



Read More...