NEWS FROM WASHINGTON: How the Expenses of the War are to be Met; A Proposed Tax of One Hundred and Fifty Millions (01/08/1862)

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Committee of Ways and Means have concluded to provide by taxation for a hundred and fifty millions during the current year. The Committee of Ways and Means should not fail to impose a monthly tax on those who perform the office of sutlers to our armies. It is an exclusive privilege and a very valuable one. Merchants in civil life always pay a license. Those who sell in the camps should do likewise, and the funds go into the Government treasury. The average value of a sutlership to a regiment is said to be $6,000...



Read More...