North Wales town terrorized by a grey squirrel: 18 injured in two days of attacks

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Last week, over a two-day period, people in a small town in North Wales began to experience unprovoked attacks by a grey squirrel. The animal was eventually captured and put down, but not before 18 people were injured as a result of its wild biting spree, reports say. According to the BBC, the grey squirrel started attacking people in Buckley, Flintshire, last week. Prior to that, Corinne Reynolds, 65, had been feeding it since March. She said it was a “frequent and friendly visitor” to her garden. The squirrel initially came “to steal bird food” Reynolds said: “All those months...



