Scientific Publications Warn Pfizer’s Paxlovid Is Dangerous As Pfizer Misrepresents It To Its Stakeholders

January 8, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

In this final part of the series, “Pfizer PAXLOVID May Prove Dangerous, Buyer Beware”, the therapeutic regimen of PAXLOVID will be covered, along with warnings issued by some publications, and what Pfizer presented and omitted to its stakeholders. Nirmatrelvir, part of the PAXLOVID regime, is a 3C-like protease inhibitor or Mpro inhibitor, while ritonavir, Norvir, …



Read More...