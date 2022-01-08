The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Senate Minority Whip Thune, close McConnell ally, to run for reelection

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect."


