Senate Minority Whip Thune, close McConnell ally, to run for reelection

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong and effective senator who can deliver the results they expect."



