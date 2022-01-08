Sinead O'Connor: Teenage Son Dead by Apparent Suicide … Singer Blames Hospital

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sinead O'Connor's son has died, according to police ... it appears he took his own life, and Sinead is clearly angry at people who were in charge of taking care of the teen. 17-year-old Shane O'Connor apparently was on suicide watch in an Irish hospital just one day before he took his own life, but someone was able to leave. Sinead wrote the day before Shane's body was found, "Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" She went on ... "Hospital of course so...



Read More...