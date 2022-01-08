'Story Of Illinois' Told In Elmhurst-Area Dispute: Official

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Idea to end "paper" fire district is facing resistance. Its only job is to send money to two other entities. Illinois politicians often call for reducing that number. But it's a difficult task to eliminate any entity. Even the district's trustees call it a "paper" entity. . It simply sends most of its property tax money to the city of Elmhurst and Bensenville Fire District No. 2, which serves its namesake municipality. Last year, the fire district in the unincorporated area collected $290,000 in property taxes. Its only job is the mere act of sending a big check annually to...



