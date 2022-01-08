Supreme Court Ponders Constitutionality of Vaccine Mandate

January 8, 2022

On Friday the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging the constitutionality of President Biden's order that all businesses with 100 or more employees must compel their workers to be vaccinated or required to submit to weekly covid testing. Scott Keller, attorney for the National Federation of Independent Business, argued that "the power to make getting vaccinated the law of the land is clearly reserved to Congress in Article I of the US Constitution." Several of the Justices questioned this argument. Justice Elena Kagan posited that "the general welfare clause of the Constitution's preamble seems to trump...



