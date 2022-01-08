The arrogance of Anthony Fauci

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

My father often said that liberty brings people together because it respects others’ opinions and a truly free society doesn’t allow for anyone to inflict their opinion on others. Contrast the arrogance of so-called experts who argue that newborns must be forcibly vaccinated with the opinion that children are at such low risk from COVID that vaccines aren’t advisable. The opinion not to vaccinate children for COVID can be accepted or not. It is merely a suggestion that can be accepted or rejected by parents. But the mandate that a newborn be vaccinated decimates parental choice. When parental rights are...



Read More...