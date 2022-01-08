The birth certificate of the deep state – Wilson's Study of Administration

The Study of Administration (1887), by Woodrow Wilson, sets the stage for the bureaucracies that would follow it a little over a dozen years after it's publication. Starting roughly in the 20th century, the progressive era saw the explosive growth of administrative agencies lacking any oversight whatsoever, a malady we suffer under to this day over 120 years later. Unique among all generations of Americans before them, the progressives hated the United States Constitution, and Administration was their answer once and for all to get around this pesky obstacle we have all come to know and love.



