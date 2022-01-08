The New Normal: Malian Professional Footballer Suffers Hear

AL RAYYAN, QATAR – A 32-year-old professional footballer collapsed on the field during the January 8th match between Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan, with league officials confirming the footballer had suffered a heart attack on the field. Video captured the moments where 32-year-old Ousmane Coulibaly collapsed late into the first half of the Qatar Stars League match, with medics rushing to the field as the professional footballer could be seen shaking on the ground. Tired of the ads? Go Ad-Free and Get EXCLUSIVE Content, Become a PREMIUM USER



