The research team in Cyprus announced that a new coronavirus strain had been identified in 25 cases

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New coronavirus strain was identified in Cyprus as stated tonight in the Cypriot media by the professor of the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus, Dr. Leontios Kostrikis. The Professor according to what the website broadcast sigmalive.com, claims it is a mutation Deltacron identified in 25 cases and it appears that the strains have a genetic background of mutation Delta. “We found a large number of variants identified only in Omicron with differences in other strains because its genome has 30 different variants. From these the 10 variants of Omicron were identified in the incidents we identified...



Read More...