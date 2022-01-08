THE WEEK IN PICTURES: DATING GAME EDITION

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not exist, Steve Bannon would have to invent her. She is indeed the gift that keeps on giving, well after the holiday season is over. And now we learn that the person whose “democratic” socialism requires carbon dating to see how old and decrepit it is thinks Republicans don’t like her because they secretly want to date her. How that’s hot, as in hot mess. I hope she is the face of Democrats for a very long time. Did anything else happen this week?



