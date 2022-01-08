This year in COVID, expect a long, cold winter and a hopeful spring

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At the end of 2021, the annual reading of the tea leaves and crystal balls began. In media interviews and countless conversations over the past few weeks, I've been asked how the COVID-19 pandemic will transform our lives in 2022. At this point, it's becoming pretty clear that we are all going to be exposed and potentially infected with the severity determined by our response to vaccines, including the 3rd dose in the mRNA series. If we had enough accurate tests, I'd not be surprised to see over 3 million cases per day or more in the United States.



Read More...