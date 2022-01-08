UK Government Admits Evidence For Face Masks Stopping COVID Spread In Schools “Not Conclusive”

The latest example of why people shouldn't blindly follow 'the science...as decreed by bureaucrats', arrived Friday, when Bloomberg reported that a study undertaken by the British government to justify forcing children to wear masks in schools has forced them to admit that the evidence for the efficacy of face masks stopping the spread of COVID-19 in schools is "not conclusive."Data from the Department of Education stated that whilst not conclusive, there are now a number of scientific studies which consider the association between COVID-19 and the use of face coverings specifically in education.The study cited by the department didn’t provide...



