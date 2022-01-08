University Of Oxford: Ebola Vaccine To Begin Human Trials

The study will assess the immune response and safety of the new vaccine against the Zaire and Sudan species of Ebola. A planned sample of 26 participants – who must be assessed as healthy and aged 18 to 55 – will all receive one dose of the ChAdOx1 biEBOV vaccine at the University. Following vaccination, participants will be monitored through several visits over a six-month period, with results expected in the second quarter of 2022. The vaccine is based on the ChAdOx1 virus, a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that has been genetically modified so that it...



