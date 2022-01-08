‘We Have Been Lied To’: Megyn Kelly Slams Bureaucrats Like ‘Prophet’ Dr. Fauci Raking In The Cash

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Megyn Kelly this week laid into bureaucrat “prophet” Dr. Anthony Fauci for “lying” to the American public regarding protocols and realities on all things COVID-related, citing flip-flops on quarantine timelines, cloth masks, and vaccine protection. “The truth is that ’10 days’ [for quarantining] was a made-up standard from the beginning,” Kelly said on her show, referring to the recent change from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cut back the ten-day quarantine frame to five days, so long as you don’t have symptoms. “As was the six-feet distancing rule,” Kelly continued, “as was the cloth mask rule,...



Read More...