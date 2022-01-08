'Woke' New Yorkers melt down after finding note on cars from Florida resident tell them to go home

January 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wokeness has a reputation for intolerance. That reputation has made some people intolerant of the woke. At least one Floridian has resorted to what could be construed as civil disobedience to voice disdain over the influx of New Yorkers into a Palm Beach neighborhood. A number of cars with New York license plates found notes on their car windows instructing them to move someplace else if they identify with the political left, according to the New York Post. Typed in capital letters, the message read, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people -- leave Florida. You will be happier...



