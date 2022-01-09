'3,500 kids are in hospital, not 100,000': CDC Director Wallensky corrects liberal Justice Sotomayor's wildly false claim that 'over 100,000 children are seriously ill with COVID, many on ventilators'

January 9, 2022

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky contradicted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's incorrect claim that there are 100,000 pediatric COVID hospitalizations on Sunday. Justice Sotomayor, a liberal Associate Justice appointed by former president Obama, exaggerated the number of severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children as she attempted to convince conservative Supreme Court justices that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses should be enforced. 'We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators,' Sotomayor said on Friday.



