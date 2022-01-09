A Quick, Compelling Bible Study Vol. 95: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Heaven

January 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Author’s Note: Interested readers can find all previous volumes of this series here. News Flash: The first 56 volumes are compiled into a book titled “Bible Study For Those Who Don’t Read The Bible.” Thanks for joining us as we begin a two-part study about Heaven — a lively topic about which everyone has an opinion and believers want to go there someday.But before we read the Word of God, let’s review some data. According to a November Pew Research Center survey, a whopping 73% of all U.S. adults believe in Heaven. And what happens in Heaven? Of that 73%...



Read More...