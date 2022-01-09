The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC Tests Positive For COVID

January 9, 2022   |   Tags:
AOC Tests Positive For COVID

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has tested positive for Covid-19, less than one week after she was spotted partying maskless at a crowded bar in Miami.

"Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," reads a statement from her office.

The far-left member of 'the squad' was seen last week at several Miami hotspots, as New York was hit with a record-high number of Covid-19 cases due to the far less mild Omicron variant. New York has also instituted a strict mask and vaccine policy.

How will AOC spin this? Blame Florida?

Nailed it:

Tyler Durden Sun, 01/09/2022 - 18:20


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x